Leading Key Players:



GlaxoSmithKline plc.and Merck & Co.,Inc



Shingles is an infectious disease which is caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus or herpes zoster. The common symptoms associated with this infection are development of rashes, ulcers blister and redness on the skin; exhaustion, and itching among others. Vaccines available for the treatment of shingles are Zostavax and Shingrix, which are manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc., & GlaxoSmithKline plc respectively.



By Product:

-Shingrix

-Zostavax



By Patient Type:

-Pediatric Patients

-Adult Patients



By Application:



-Under 50 Years Old

-50-60 Years Old

-60-70 Years Old

-Above 70 Years Old



By Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (ROW)



The sales growth of Shingrix vaccine has been especially notable since the time of its launch. Zostavax, manufactured by Merck was initially manufactured as a live vaccine in 2016, but the launch of Shingrix vaccine by GSK in October 2017, gained immense popularity. Shingrix, owing to its recombinant nature can be administered among a wide range of population, unlike the Zostavax. Moreover, admiration of Shingrix vaccine exhibited an effectiveness of approximately 90%.



The growing adoption of shingles vaccine can be attributed to greater level of protection offered by these vaccines as compared to other modes of treatment. Moreover, in the U.S., recommendation of shingles vaccine by federal health officials for individuals above the age of 50, has been crucial in incrementing its demand in the region.



