Shiny Loot's Digital Distribution Store Enters Open Beta

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Shiny Loot, an Austin based digital games store focusing on minimal DRM indie games, has entered open beta. Visitors can now freely register to purchase DRM free and DRM light games for PC, Mac, and Linux. Shiny Loot offers users a unique trait system with over one hundred individual game features to search by such as open world, user created content, or physics based gameplay.



There is no third party client necessary to purchase or play games via Shiny Loot. Everything is web-based and everything purchased without fear of archaic DRM or price inflation due to worldwide location. Users can purchase over 200 different games, many of which are innovative indie titles.



There is currently no public launch date set for Shiny Loot. The team is focusing most of their efforts on building a strong library and enhancing features to make finding one's perfect game as painless as possible.



For questions, additional information, or partnership inquiries contact press@shinyloot.com.



Summary of Shiny Loot's key features:



- Independent focused gaming marketplace

- Unique trait system

- Search filters to cross-reference traits, genres, settings, and more

- Minimal to no DRM on all titles

- User reviews

- One currency pricing

- All titles available worldwide



About Shiny Loot

Starting development in 2012, Shiny Loot was founded as the solution to a growing number of high quality, independently developed games falling under the radar. Customers to which these games are targeted often may be very interested but be unable to find them without hours of research. The trait and filter system solves this problem by bridging the gap between high quality games and gamers looking for a new experience.



Media Contact:

Chris Palmarozzi

press@shinyloot.com

Austin, TX

http://www.shinyloot.com