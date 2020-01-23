Ship Bridge Simulator Market Shows Speedy Growth: Major Drivers, Opportunities and Current Market Trends to 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Ship Bridge Simulator Market: Introduction



Ship bridge simulators are highly sophisticated maneuvering equipment developed especially for professional training and testing of marine systems with realistic and complex simulation environment, which provides realistic experience. Ship simulators are generally of two types, i.e., interactive or non-interactive, both offer concept training, skill training and understanding of the marine systems; ship bridge simulator is an interactive simulator.



These simulators come as a software solution or combination of software and hardware. With minimum requirement, these software solutions can be installed in any PC. They provide the user with an artificial environment for system testing or professional training. Ship bridge simulators are especially designed for system testing and professional trainings such as live training, constructive training, virtual training and gaming simulation training. Majorly, they are used in marine or maritime institutes.



Ship Bridge Simulator Market: Drivers and Challenges



Importance of trained watch-officers or trained operators on a ship for navigation, map plotting, weather monitoring, fire control, search, surveillance and mission rehearsal drives the market of ship bridge simulators over coming years.



Also, as they are especially used for training EW (electronic warfare) cadets. Another key factor attributing to the market growth of ship bridge simulators is the emerging modern warfare technologies and systems such as network centric and electronic warfare, which need ship bridge simulator for system testing. Moreover, the growth of automation & technology in the marine industry has increased its attractiveness among the consumers. Furthermore, stringent regulations by maritime legislatives for efficient training of electronic warfare personnel will enhance the market revenue of ship bridge simulators over the forecast period.



Ship bridge simulator customer base is an extensive mix of diverse organizations, from training centers, universities to shipping & oil and gas industries. The organization includes naval officers, maritime police and coast guard, a huge customer base will increase the demand for ship bridge simulators and subsequently will boost the market.



According to the STCW Code (the manila amendments), which conclude the competency of a cadet/personnel, a ship bridge simulator training is mandatory for all the personnel will call for more number of ship bridge simulators, contributing significantly to the ship bridge simulator market. Moreover, safety standards demand efficient and highly qualified personnel thus maritime institutes around the world need these simulators in training for mission planning and decision support, as real life training with real equipment is a challenge. Hence, ship bridge simulator is the future of maritime institute.



On the flip side, huge expenditure incurred in the development of ship bridge simulator could act as a restrain in the growth of the ship bridge simulator market.



Ship Bridge Simulator Market: Segmentation



Ship Bridge Simulator Market: Regional Overview



During the forecast period, APEJ is expected to occupy a greater market share owing to increasing number of maritime institutes and academies in the region. Moreover, the area's increasing passenger traffic and export and import business will drive the need of marine systems, which in turn will increase the regional market share of ship bridge simulators. North America will follow APEJ in the ship simulator market owing to strict government regulations for standard safety. The Middle East and Africa will see a steady growth rate due to the growing marine industry.



Ship Bridge Simulator Market: Key Players



-FORCE Technology

-Image Soft

-Kongsberg Maritime

-MI Simulators

-Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co.,ltd.

-NAUDEQ

-PC Maritime Ltd

-ARI Simulation

-Adacel Technologies Limited

-Presagis Canada Inc.