Ship Galley Equipment Market Grow in the Coming Years, New Research Explores Factors Responsible

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- The global Ship Galley Equipment market is expected to benefit from growing ship tourism. Ship Galley Equipment is used for the storage of various food products as well as for cooking purposes. Manufacturers are developing efficient and compact Ship Galley Equipment so that maximum space can be available. Moreover, they are focusing on manufacturing user-friendly equipment in order to offer increased convenience and better user experience.

There has been a number of product launches in the Ship Galley Equipment market since past few years. Levante Marine Gas Cooker by a key company, called GN Espace is one of them. This equipment is designed for those who wish to prefer home-cooking while on-board. Quick to heat, high capacity, economical with gas, and exceptional cooking performance are some of the key features of this oven.



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Manufacturers to Take up Novel Product Development as a Key Growth Strategy in Future

Key manufacturers operating in the Ship Galley Equipment market are Metos Oy Ab, GN-Espace, Loipart AB, Miele & Cie. KG, WESCO Navy, Electrolux, ALMACO, Goltens Worldwide Management Corp, MKN Maschinenfabrik Kurt Neubauer GmbH & Co. KG, and Hobart UK. Manufacturers are anticipated to innovate novel products to meet the growing demand of the end users.



For instance, WESCO Navy, a key company, has lately introduced Oven BOB1, which is a baking oven with a stand made of stainless steel. The oven has a double walled door and the switches, lamps, and thermostats are built in. The equipment can be mounted against the wall.



Growing Tourism Industry to Act as a Key Driver in the Market

Rapidly growing tourism industry is playing a key role in driving the Ship Galley Equipment market. The market for luxury cruise ships is growing at a rapid rate, which is creating robust demand for Ship Galley Equipment. Surge in the manufacturing of new vessels and renovation of the old ones are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the Ship Galley Equipment market in future. Moreover, manufacturers are developing lightweight and energy-efficient galley equipment in order to reduce the load on ships, which is eventually fuelling their demand among the end users.



Market Segmentation



By Type

? Baking

? Beverage & Refrigeration

? Cooking

? Dishwasher

? Miscellaneous Furniture



By Application

? Shipbuilding

? Ship Repair and Conversion



By Vessel Type

? Offshore and Special Vessel

? Passenger Vessels

? Naval Ships

? Bulk Containers and Oil Tankers

? General Cargo and Container Ships

? Yachts and Other Ships



Demand for Ship Galley Equipment is expected to increase for baking various products. Cooking galley equipment is also likely to gain demand in the forthcoming years as people love to home-cook on the ship. Ship Galley Equipment is extensively gaining traction in shipbuilding. The report also offers all-embracing analysis of the contribution of vessel types in the growth of the Ship Galley Equipment market size.



By Region

The US is a key contributor to the North America Ship Galley Equipment market growth owing to increasing number of travellers and rapidly growing tourism industry. Presence of a large fleet is anticipated to influence the growth of the Ship Galley Equipment market in Europe. Rise in the government spending on naval forces is one of the key factors driving the Ship Galley Equipment market in Asia Pacific.



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