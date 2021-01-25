New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Ship Plate Market



Ship plate is rolled steel sheet used for manufacturing hull structure and to meet code of requirements. These plates are designed to enhance features in ship building in order to reduce its weight, high tensile strength, and better corrosion resistance. The plate helps to improve speeds, surface quality, and welding performances. The plate improves overall performance of ship, which is driving the global ship plate market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for long distance cargo shipping coupled with increasing demand for improved transportation facilities on large scale is driving demand for ships. The growing ship construction with deck, sides, and hull made of ship plate to improve its overall efficiency. These all factors are contributing in the global ship plate market's growth. However, fewer concerns regarding environment is restraining growth of the global ship plate market. The emergence of environmental-friendly ships, along with carbon steel ships that are cost-effective than stainless steel type is estimated to offer several growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Ship Plate market and profiled in the report are:



POSCO

Nanjing Steel

Chongqing Steel

Hyundai

Valin Xiangtan Steel

NSSMC

Ansteel

Baosteel

ArcelorMittal

Dongkuk

JFE Steel



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Based on product types, the market is segmented into :



General Strength Ship Plate

High Strength Ship Plate



Based on applications, the market is segmented into :



Tankers

Bulk Carriers

Container Ships

Chemical Ships



Regional Outlook



Regionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global ship plate market by holding substantial market shares over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the factors such as availability of cheap raw materials, presence of large number of producers, and raw material suppliers in the region.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Ship Plate market and its competitive landscape.



