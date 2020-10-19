Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Shipboard Cables Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global shipboard cables market was worth $3.61 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.44% and reach $5.77 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Eaton Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Belden, SAB Cable, FSC Global, Belcom Cables Ltd, Leoni AG, Eland Cables, Nuhas Oman and Cable Source Pte Ltd.



The shipboard cables market consists of sales of shipboard cables and related services. Shipboard cables are used for electrical installations in ships and offshore platforms for the transfer of electric power to electric panels for lighting, control circuits, the transmission of vital instrumentation signals. They are fire-resistant, flame retardant, low smoke & halogen-free cables.



The shipboard cables market covered in this report is segmented by type into fiber-optic cables, electric cables. It is also segmented by applications into marine and offshore, oil & gas and petrochemical, others.



The increasing cost of raw material hampers the shipboard cables market. The increase in raw material costs increases the operational expenses and hence increases the price of the end product. For instance, in 2019 the price of copper metal increased rapidly owing to the trade tensions between the USA and China. Copper is a key raw material used in the production of shipboard cables. The rise in copper prices thereby increases the manufacturing cost and hence restrains the growth of the market.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Shipboard Cables in these regions, from 2015 to 2030(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa.



