Shipbuilding Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2026 - Top Companies Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp.

Shipbuilding implies, in simple terms, the building of ships. It involves the process of design and construction of ships and other floating vessels. Shipbuilding is a labor intensive industry, which means a major chunk of the work is done by humans. Shipbuilding companies manufacture large vessels, particularly seagoing vessels. These vessels are used by trade (merchant and cargo), transport, energy, and military sectors. Shipbuilding companies also offer products and services for building, maintenance, and conversion of vessels. Other products manufactured by shipbuilding companies include tugs, fishing vessels, bunker tankers, small passenger ships, and small general cargo carriers.



The global Shipbuilding Market was valued at USD 120.76 billion in 2019 and now is projected to reach USD 178 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%, during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The rise in seaborne trading is one of the major factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the shipbuilding market.



The shipbuilding market is expected to grow at a slow but steady pace during the forecast period. Use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and automation, is a key driver of the shipbuilding market across the world. Adoption of robotic technologies is likely to rise in the shipbuilding market in the near future.



Segment by Key players:

- BAE Systems Plc

- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

- Damen Shipyards Group

- Fincantieri Spa

- General Dynamics Corp.

- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. Ltd.



Segment by Type:

- Bulkers

- Tankers

- Containers

- Cruise and Ferry

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Passenger Transportation

- Goods Transportation



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Shipbuilding Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Shipbuilding Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Shipbuilding Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Shipbuilding Market Forecast

4.5.1. Shipbuilding Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Shipbuilding Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Shipbuilding Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Shipbuilding Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Shipbuilding Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Shipbuilding Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Shipbuilding Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Shipbuilding Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Shipbuilding Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Shipbuilding Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Shipbuilding Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Shipbuilding Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



