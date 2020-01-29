Shippers Is Offering International Shipping of Goods and Parcels

Dubai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- TTS Technology Network Services is a company established in the year 2019 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, which develops Shippers. Their main objective is to create, design and market websites and mobile phone applications that can facilitate the lives of people and try to employ technology in practical life. Shippers works through the recruitment of passengers to transport goods and the needs of users from one country to another or city to another through the application and monitoring of the shipping process and pay passengers the amounts owed to them after the delivery of required shipments.



"We are one of the reliable shipping and logistics companies in Dubai," commented the company spokesperson. "We transport and ship clothing, items, documents, or any goods that can be put in the suitcase through passengers who travel from one place to another by any means of transport available. Our pricing is based on the type, size, weight and cost of the package being transported, and the destination where the package goes."



Shippers collect specific anonymous data regarding the usage of the website. This information does not personally identify users, by itself or in combination with other information, and is gathered to improve the performance of the website. The anonymous data collected by the Shippers website can include information such as the type of browser the clients are using, and the length of the visit to the website. They may also be asked to provide personally identifiable information on the Shippers website, which may include their names, addresses, telephone number, and e-mail address. This information can be gathered when feedback or e-mails are sent to Shippers when they register for services or make purchases via the website. In all such cases, clients have the option of providing Shippers with personally identifiable information.



"Payments will be made to a traveler when the confirmation from a traveler about the successful delivery of shipments, confirmation from the senders about the successfully delivery of the shipment and after elapsing a clearance period of 15 days upon receiving confirmation from a traveler about the successful delivery of the shipment," commented the company spokesperson. "Payments will be made in the form of electronic funds transfer or any other method that Shippers chooses to at a later time. Once the payment is made, the confirmation notice will be sent to the traveler via an app push notification within 24 hours of receipt of payment. At Shippers, we collect a transaction fee of 30% per transaction."



Shipper offers a go-to way for products that are not available in clients' country and are too expensive to purchase locally. Clients can order just about anything at shippers – from baby clothes and kids' toys to electronic gadgets and nutritional supplements. Shippers offer the most straightforward way to shop at users' comfort. The process begins by creating shipments request whereby the clients provides detailed information on the items to be shipped until the moments when the package is delivered. Potential clients can make contact for shipping in Dubai by visiting their website.



Shippers offer the simplest way to shop for products from abroad. Clients can ship their packages anywhere in the world using the Shipper app. Shippers.ae offers the cheapest courier service in Dubai, where clients can save on courier fees and customs charges when they partner with Shipper.ae. It also ensures that clients get their products faster than when they use commercial shipping methods.



