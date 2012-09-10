Shipping Containers by RDR Steel Sales Now Include Used Plastic Collapsible Bulk Boxes

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Mesh baskets and solid containers are recommended for the transport of materials because they are secure, make great storage bins, keep employees safe, and reduce freight costs.



For the past 30 years, industries have continued to depend on RDR Steel Sales to provide the best new and used shipping containers and baskets across North America. The Canada-based company, known for their exemplary customer service, encourages businesses to utilize new and used containers to transport materials in order to increase load capacity and decrease costs.



Although RDR Steel Sales specializes in steel goods, the steel bins specialist recently added fully refurbished, used plastic collapsible bulk boxes to their inventory—ideal for commercial and industrial applications.



“Used plastic bulk boxes provide an easy way for your company to securely store your product while cutting down on costs. We have an excellent selection of plastic storage containers in a variety of sizes,” explains an article on the company’s website.



In addition to their plastic bins, RDR Steel Sales carries bulk boxes, wire mesh containers, and steel totes. However, their most in-demand containers continue to be steel bins and metal bins.



Praised for their durability, steel bins by RDR Steel Sales are a safe way to transfer merchandise between locations. The business’ metal bins are also popular because of their sturdiness. Customers can choose between flexible, rigid, and wire mesh bins for effective organization.



All of RDR Steel Sales’ products can be viewed online. When viewed, items are displayed alongside a product description that includes specifications; top, side, and front views; and alternate configuration suggestions.



If customers cannot find a product to suit their needs, RDR Steel Sales can be contacted to custom build a containment product to fit specific measurements. A RDR Steel Sales representative can be reached via phone, fax, email, or the Product Inquiry Form available on their website.



About RDR Steel Sales

For the past 30 years, RDR Steel Sales has built a trustworthy reputation with many industries by supplying them with their containers. RDR Steel Sales specializes in the purchase of surplus pre-owned containers to help clients keep costs at a minimum. The company also handles various new containers of different sizes and applications, and specializes in products that include corrugated steel totes, plastic totes, and collapsible bulk boxes. For more information, please visit http://www.rdrsteelsales.com