A new 111 page research study released with title 'Global Shipping for Parcels Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions but also players analysis with profile such as Antron Express,A1Express,TNT Express,FedEx,City Link,YRC Worldwide,United States Postal Service,Deutsche Post AG (DHL International GmbH),Allied Express,ONS Express & Logistics,United Parcel Service,General Logistics Systems B.V.,DX Group,Royal Mail,Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost),Aramex,AK Express,Parcelforce Worldwide,Schenker AG,Hermes Europe,Interlink Express Parcels,Naparex,DTDC,One World Express,Bring Couriers.



Summary

The Shipping for Parcels market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Shipping for Parcels market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Shipping for Parcels market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Shipping for Parcels industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.



Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Shipping for Parcels Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.



In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.



In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.



In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.



In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.



A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.



Key players in the global Shipping for Parcels market covered in Chapter 4:



Antron Express

A1Express

TNT Express

FedEx

City Link

YRC Worldwide

United States Postal Service

Deutsche Post AG (DHL International GmbH)

Allied Express

ONS Express & Logistics

United Parcel Service

General Logistics Systems B.V.

DX Group

Royal Mail

Dynamic Parcel Distribution (GeoPost)

Aramex

AK Express

Parcelforce Worldwide

Schenker AG

Hermes Europe

Interlink Express Parcels

Naparex

DTDC

One World Express

Bring Couriers



In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Shipping for Parcels market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:



< $100

$101 - $500

> $500



In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Shipping for Parcels market from 2015 to 2026 covers:



Industrial and Manufacturing

IT and ITES

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

Telecommunication

Oil & Gas Industry

Automotive

Others



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:



North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)



United States



Canada



Mexico



Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Others



Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)



China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Southeast Asia



Others



Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Nigeria



South Africa



Others



South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)



Brazil



Argentina



Columbia



Chile



Others



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2019



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Period: 2020-2026



Table of Content



1 Report Overview



1.1 Study Scope



1.2 Key Market Segments



1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country



1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic



1.5 Market Analysis by Type



1.5.1 Global Shipping for Parcels Market Share by Type (2020-2026)



1.5.2 < $100

1.5.3 $101 - $500

1.5.4 > $500

1.6 Market by Application



1.6.1 Global Shipping for Parcels Market Share by Application (2020-2026)



1.6.2 Industrial and Manufacturing

1.6.3 IT and ITES

1.6.4 FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods)

1.6.5 Telecommunication

1.6.6 Oil & Gas Industry

1.6.7 Automotive

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Shipping for Parcels Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak



1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview



1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Shipping for Parcels Industry Development



2. Global Market Growth Trends



2.1 Industry Trends



2.1.1 SWOT Analysis



2.1.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis



2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions



2.3.1 Industry News



2.3.2 Industry Policies



2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19



3 Value Chain of Shipping for Parcels Market



3.1 Value Chain Status



3.2 Shipping for Parcels Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3.2.1 Production Process Analysis



3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Shipping for Parcels



3.2.3 Labor Cost of Shipping for Parcels



3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Shipping for Parcels Under COVID-19



3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis



3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)



3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19



4 Players Profiles



5 Global Shipping for Parcels Market Analysis by Regions



5.1 Global Shipping for Parcels Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions



5.1.1 Global Shipping for Parcels Sales by Regions (2015-2020)



5.1.2 Global Shipping for Parcels Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)



5.2 North America Shipping for Parcels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)



5.3 Europe Shipping for Parcels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)



5.4 Asia-Pacific Shipping for Parcels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)



5.5 Middle East and Africa Shipping for Parcels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)



5.6 South America Shipping for Parcels Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)



....Continued



