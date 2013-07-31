Shipping Hot Stocks: DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE), Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT), Diana Shipping Inc.(NYSE:DSX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS), FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE), Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT), Diana Shipping Inc.(NYSE:DSX)



DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) opened its shares at the price of $1.99 for the day. Its closing price was $1.92 after losing -2.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.65 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.99 million shares. The beta of DRYS stands at3.33.



DryShips Inc. (DryShips) is a holding company engaged in the ocean transportation services of drybulk cargoes and crude oil worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels and oil tankers and offshore drilling services through the ownership and operation of ultra-deepwater drilling units.



FreeSeas Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) percentage change surged +1.64% to close at $0.224 with the total traded volume of 1.53 million shares, more than average volume of 928,870.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.21 - $5.80, while its day lowest price was $0.21 and it hit its day highest price at $0.25.



FreeSeas Inc. (FreeSeas) is a parent holding company of its ship-owning companies. The Company owns nine vessels, each of which is owned through a separate wholly owned subsidiary.



Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) ended its day with the loss of +4.38% and closed at the price of $9.61 after opening at $10.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.40 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.00 million shares.



Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned 20 Suezmax tankers.



Diana Shipping Inc.(NYSE:DSX) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.09 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 680,688.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $10.24 for the day and its closing price was $9.79 after losing -3.83% for the day.



Diana Shipping Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a global provider of shipping transportation services.



