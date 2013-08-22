Shipping Made Green Thanks to New Biodegradable Bubble Wrap

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Protecting items during transit and protecting the environment are two goals any shipping department should strive to attain. Thanks to a biodegradable bubble wrap now available from eSupplyStore.com, those goals are now within reach.



Anyone who ships products knows that keeping items within the carton safe from damage caused during the transportation cycle is a constant struggle. Shredded paper, newsprint, craft paper, plastic bubble wrap and styrofoam peanuts are common types of void fill used in shipping containers to protect items from breakage.



“Styrofoam and plastic wrap have been part of a company's shipping department for decades, but they're not very environmentally friendly,” says Mike Rouw, owner of eSupplyStore.com. “Over the past few years we've had shippers come to us looking for more environmentally friendly packing materials as environmental stewardship has become more of an issue for companies of all sizes.”



The new environmentally friendly, biodegradable bubble wrap sold by eSupplyStore.com is designed to be just as strong as its non-biodegradable counterpart, but contains less plastic and is 100% recyclable up to 24 months. “This new product is designed to biodegrade in 24 – 36 months, which is very quick compared to other packing materials made from petroleum products or styrofoam,” according to Rouw.



Available in 188' x 24” rolls, the bubble wrap features 5/16” thick bubbles that are perfect for protecting heavier, less fragile items. One roll contains 375 square feet of bubble wrap that is perforated every 12” inches making it easy to tear into the exact size a shipper needs.



To learn more, and to see all the packing materials sold by eSupplyStore.com, visit the company's online store.