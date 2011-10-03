Shipping to Hawaii Website Getting a Lot of Attention for Their Reputable Suppliers and Rock Bottom Prices

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2011 -- Containers to Hawaii, a shipping to Hawaii price comparison website, is announcing their proprietary service that pits reputable freight companies against one another for the absolute best prices in the industry.



Settling in Hawaii permanently has been a viable option since Hawaii’s induction as the 50th state in 1959. The islands’ growing infrastructure makes relocating as easy as moving to any other state, largely in part to the advancements that have been made in shipping over the last 50 years.



“Standardization of container freight shipments began back in the 1960s,” says the website. “Overseen by the International Organization for Standardization (IOS), which determined the sizes of container units and other aspects of the industry.”



Several varieties of units are available when consigning a freight to Hawaii. There are refrigerated units (also known as "reefers”), hazardous materials, open topped, and dry goods units.



For conventional users, such as homeowners who are looking for a shipping container to Hawaii, a dry crate is typically used. The containers are dimensionally consistent for effective stacking, ranging from a twenty foot unit (or a “TEU” which is an acronym for Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit), to a “2TEU” which is twice the size of a TEU externally. Anything from Household goods to cars can be shipped, and units open from the front for optimal convenience and efficiency of packing.



With the introduction of price comparison websites consumers were given an excellent advantage when searching for affordable ways to ship to Hawaii.



Unlike in the past, when a shopper had to search tirelessly for shippers, dodge pushy salespeople, and tediously collect prices for their own comparisons, consumers can come to a website and get quotes from multiple carriers at the push of a button.



The software compares up to four different shipping providers from the closest ports and only works with reputable companies that are prescreened for licensing, certifications, and most importantly, quality of service. “Our long series of movers listed have a Grade A Degree of excellence and comply with the Federal Maritime Commission Regulations on Domestic and International Shipping,” says the website.



Container to Hawaii also provides a resource center for users to research their upcoming relocation to Hawaii. Pragmatic advice is offered such as packing methods, specifics about the journey, how to avoid problems at port, and of course, how to find the best prices on the market.



