New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The ships and boats market declined by 40% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR3.2 billion at the end of the period. Weak demand for oil, the main export commodity in Saudi Arabia, negatively affects the commercial vessels category. The Saudi industry is relatively small and imports represent 60% of the market's value in 2012. A large share of the industry's production is re-exported, due to a lack of technological know-how. The industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period, driven by recovering demand for oil and military spending.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Ships and Boats in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 351. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Ships and Boats in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 351 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Commercial Vessels and Ships, Pleasure and Sporting Boats.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
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