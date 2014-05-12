Shiraz Henry Given Music to a Song from His Upcoming Movie "Te Amo"

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- “Hold on” another lovely and touchy song of movie “Te Amo”. The song tells about the pain of a girl who is lost and thinking about the good times which she spent with her lover. Music and lyrics are the soul of the song.



Well Music is given by Shiraz Henry and lyrics are given by Alobo Nargar. The combination of both makes the song more beautiful. Hope people will love it.



Movie is based on the story of young boys who are trying to do something really big in the music industry. It’s basically an emotional love story of the main lead singer and of his childhood friend. Movie shot on the locations of North Eastern states like Shillong (Meghalaya), Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Audience will watch the lovely locations of the Northeast and also movie will bring real picture of Northeast for those people who have less knowledge of those regions.



Shiraz Henry –Director and Rebecca Changija- Producer of the movie. Pankh Anwani and Sunaina are the leads of it.



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