Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Shire Plc : Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Shire Plc : Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Shire Plc"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Shire Plc" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Shire Plc"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Shire plc (Shire) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company based in Ireland. The company primarily involves in the research and development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products across the therapeutic areas including Central Nervous System (CNS), gastro-intestinal, and human genetic therapies, among others. It also focuses on acquiring in-licensing rights or companies for the products in specialist markets with strong intellectual property protection and global rights. The company's major products include VYVANSE, INTUNIV, EQUASYM, RESOLOR, PENTASA, LIALDA, FOSRENOL, CALCICHEW, REPLAGAL, ELAPRASE and XAGRID. Its products are extensively used for treatment of attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The company operates through its offices and distribution facilities in 29 countries across North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Shire is headquartered in Dublin, Republic of Ireland.



Companies Mentioned



Shire Plc



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