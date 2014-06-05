'Shireen' Lead Singer of Former Hit Motown Girl Group 'The Good Girls' Re-Enters the Music Industry

Calumet City, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Shireen Elaine Crutchfield was born December 29, 1970 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. After graduating from St. Bernard High School in Los Angeles, California, where she grew up, Shireen, along with her 2 girlfriends, formed the R&B group The Good Girls on Motown Records, from the late 1980s through the early 1990s and sang lead on the group’s biggest hits.



Throughout the years, Shireen has pursued her interest in the entertainment industry, successfully branching out into modeling, movies, TV, and commercials, and has worked with some of the top names in the business including, Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Steve Harvey, Will Smith, Geena Davis, John Lithgow, and Cameron Diaz to name a few…



It’s been almost 25 years since the debut of The Good Girls’ album, ALL FOR YOUR LOVE, hit the charts, which earned one Top 5 single, "Your Sweetness," and two top 1o singles, "I Need Your Love" and "Love Is Like An Itchin' In My Heart.” Shireen, now the mother of 3, is back to take center stage with a brand new groove, exemplifying the love and experience life has enriched her with throughout the years. Her musical influences include Phyllis Hyman, Sade, Diana Ross, and the 70’s singer song writer era.



As the Whispers once said, “It just gets better with time…!”



Currently accepting interview requests



http://itunes.apple.com/album/id885626862