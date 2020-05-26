Shirt Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes : Nike, Loft, Uniqlo, Forever 21

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- A shirt is a clothing apparel that is used for the upper part of the body. In British English, a shirt is a more specifically worn garment with a collar, having sleeves with cuffs, and has a full vertical opening with buttons. A shirt can many times be worn with a necktie under the collar of the shirt. During the earlier times, the shirt was such an item of clothing that only men could wear, until the twentieth century wherein both men and women can wear shirts according to the places and occasions. In today's world attire plays a very important role and one must know as to how one should dress appropriately for any situation in a corporate environment. The dresses that are worn for an interview and on any casual day are way too different.



The Global Shirt Market research shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. Key manufacturers include Loft (United States), J.Crew (United States), H&M (Sweden), Nike (United States), Banana Republic (United States), Ann Taylor (United States), Barney's (United States), Men's Warehouse (United States), Eddie Bauer (United States), Marshall's (United States), Forever 21(United States), Old Navy (United States) and Uniqlo (Japan).



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Shirt Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Growing Artistic Features and Attractive Appearance of Consumers will boost the Shirts Market

- Growing Preference for Professional Wear in the Work Area is driving the Market of Shirts



Market Trend

- Increase in the Participation of Women in the Corporate Sector and Also High Spending on Formal Shirts

- Increase in the Trend of Dressing Being Related To Self-Image and Lifestyles Plays a Major Role in the Growth of the Market



Restraints

- Government Regulations for the Clothing and Textile Industries



Opportunities

- Growing Trend of integrating Function and Fashion Industries

- Technological Advancements for Creation of New Innovative Materials



Challenges

- High Competition among the Key Players



According to the Regulation (EU) No 1007/2011, textile products have to be labeled or marked whenever they are available on the market. The indication of the fiber composition of a product is mandatory at all stages of the industrial processing and commercial distribution of that product. All products containing at least 80% by weight of textile fibers, including raw, semi-worked, worked, semi-manufactured, semi-made, and made-up products are covered by the Regulation.

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new modifications in the existing products and collaborations as per their preferred strategies. In 2015, Nike had announced its ambitious plans so as to hit USD 50 billion in sales by 2020 and as known women's business is a huge opportunity.



The Global Shirt Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Casual Shirts, Formal Shirts), Application (Ceremony, Business, Casual Parties, Others), Pattern (Plain, Textured, Printed, Striped, Embroidered, Checkered, Others), Fitting (Loose Fit, Regular Fit, Slim Fit), Size (Standard, Small, Large, XL, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Brand Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Men, Women, Kids), Sleeve Type (3/4th Sleeves, Full Sleeves, Short Sleeves, Half Sleeves, Others), Fabric Type (Cotton, Linen, Silk, Denim, Rayon, Synthetic, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Shirt Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Shirt market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Shirt Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Shirt

Chapter 4: Presenting the Shirt Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Shirt market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Shirt Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Shirt Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



