Shiva Yoga Peeth Announces Its Upcoming 200 - 500 Hours Hatha Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training Certification Course Schedule for 2013-14

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Shiva yoga peeth is a certified Yoga School with Yoga Alliance USA for RYS 200, 300 & 500 yoga teacher training certification courses. Offering most comprehensive, intensive and enjoyable options for Yoga enthusiasts to become certified Yoga Instructors.



Coming up as a premier registered yoga school in India, Shiva yoga peeth has its centers in Rishikesh, Dharamsala India. Their yoga instructor training in Rishikesh India are self-sustained and provide for comfortable stay near Ganga river in Rishikesh. The courses are rich in Yoga heritage but also include themes relevant to current day living like managing stress in a competitive world, aspects of Yoga teaching and tips on making a career in Yoga. Yoga Teachers at Shiva yoga peeth believe in a personal connect with each student, creating an aura of spiritual awareness with multi style ashtanga hatha Yoga teacher training in Rishikesh India.



200 Hours YTTC is the preparatory level or the introductory course to became a certified Yoga teacher. This course is always advisable for a beginner in yoga or a person having some understanding of Yoga.



300 Hours YTTC, A student who has successfully completed the basic course of 200 Hours YTTC in Yoga and starts practicing to pursue it as a profession, it is pretty much sure that he/she would love to learn the advanced techniques, yogic kriyas and theory of yogic philosophy about different styles of yoga to be able train other to became Yoga teacher.



500 Hours Advance YTTC, This course is precisely a combination and integration of both 200 hour and 300 hour course. This course is highly beneficial equally irrespective whether the person is already a Yoga teacher or a beginner.



“Today there are many Yoga institutes in both India and abroad. But what makes Shiva yoga peeth Yoga teacher training India different is that while the practice of Yoga is rich in heritage and retains its aura handed down by ancient gurus of India, it is taught in a contemporary style – thus offering both knowledge and value to the students,” says Swami Sudhir Anand, teacher at Shiva yoga peeth .



Shiva yoga peeth has launched its website and released the schedule for RYT 200, 300 & RYT 500 courses to be run in 2013-2014. The website covers all the information about Shiva yoga peeth. From the Yoga teacher training course india to the teachers and details about different types of yoga meditation retreats, pricing and even experiences of students who have learnt Yoga from these teachers in the past – it’s all there on the website.



Here is details about upcoming yoga alliance certified multi style Hatha and Ashtanga 200 hours Yoga teacher training course Dates for 2013 – 2014 at their Rishikesh centre.



14th Oct to 10th Nov 2013

18th Nov to 15th Dec 2013

23rd Dec 2013 to 19th Jan 2014

27th Jan to 23rd Feb 2014

3rd March to 30th March 2014

7th April to 4th May 2014

12th May to 8th June 2014

16th June to 13th July 2014



SPECIAL EARLY BIRDS’ PRICE: – USD 1250

If you confirm your seat 2 months before starting date of our course you can pay USD 150 Less!!!



The course offered by Shiva yoga peeth Yoga alliance teacher training school India is recognized by Yoga Alliance USA. The students who complete their course successfully can register with Yoga Alliance USA as a certified Yoga teacher. The certificates are valued and recognized all over world. for more information please visit their website.



About Shiva Yoga Peeth

Following the ancient yogic tradition, Shivayogapeeth has become a centre of excellence in India, for the promotion and spreading of spirituality and yogic philosophy across the world. The activities of the institute are spread across the globe and thousands of people have experienced the benefits out of it. People who are associated with the organization are persistently doing active research work for empowerment of Yoga and allied science. The institute offers several courses all the styles of yoga. During our Yoga Teacher Training, we provide good accommodation with all amenities according to the climate. The effectiveness of the course and the progress of students is based on the physical and intellectual capability of each individual as well as the standard of living of students. Hence, students should be fully devoted and obey all guidelines and disciplines of the yogic path. Elaborated course structure helps one to learn, practice several relaxation techniques defined in the ancient yogic philosophy.



Company Name: Shiva yoga peeth Rishikesh

Contact Person: Swami Sudhir Anand

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+91) 90583 01161

Address:Rishikesh Yoga Center Omkarananda, Dipeswar Mandir, Near German Bakery. Laxman Jhula, Tapovan, Rishikesh,

City: Uttrakhand

Country: India

Website: http://shivayogapeeth.com/