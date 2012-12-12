Shock Bright Teeth Whitening Is Making Its Way Overseas

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Eternal Beauty Labs Inc, the manufacturer of Shock Bright Teeth Whitening has just signed an exclusive deal with a Bangkok based distributor to offer Shock Bright Home Teeth Whitening Kits to the people of Bangkok Thailand. The fashionable teeth whitening product has been sold exclusively over the internet but is now expanding into a more traditional retailer.



The Shock Bright Teeth Whitening Kits are being offered to Thailand due mainly because of the high demand for US based products, knowing that the standards for safety are highly adhered to. As of now, there is no other US based teeth whitening system being presented with the safety rating of the US based Eternal Beauty Labs products.



Shock Bright is designed and formulated in the United States. Customer testimonies show positive results and rave reviews for its safety and convenience as well as its affordability. Until now, the product has only been offered through its online portal so expanding overseas to Thailand is an exceptional breakthrough for the company and manufacturer. “The expansion is astounding”, says a spokesperson for the company. “We are happy and proud to be able to bring this exceptional and safe product to the good people of Thailand.”



As dental care is extremely essential for all those who seek health and beauty, these kits have emerged as the dental solution of the day. They help people to have brighter and healthier teeth in an affordable way. This is why the ones who want to have a great smile but have limited financial resources can benefit from Shock Bright Home Teeth Whitening Kits without having to worry about a thing. They do not have to think twice to pick a kit from this company as its reputation speaks much about its reliability. These products are safe, effective and affordable – people can grab one with complete confidence.



The Shock Bright Teeth Whitening Kits have several kits to choose from and can be customized to fit a person’s budget. They also boast an excellent rewards program to their customers by offering a point system. Within the scope of the company expansion overseas, Shock Bright is extending its product to make its mark in the US by presenting retail opportunities to individuals and organizations. For more information on retail & wholesale opportunities please contact info@eternalbeautylabsinc.com.



About Shock Bright

Shock Bright was designed and formulated to bring its customers the whitest teeth in the shortest amount of time while keeping safety in mind. The product is acceptable for in home use which saves money and time for its users. For more information on Shock Bright Teeth Whitening Kits and other products, please visit : http://www.shockbright.com



Eternal Beauty Labs Inc.

United States

info@eternalbeautylabs.com

http://www.shockbright.com