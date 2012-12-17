Shock Factor MMA Founders Say "No" to Deodorant for Christmas for Kids in Charlotte NC

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Charlotte’s leading Mixed Martial Arts and elite fitness training center, Shock Factor MMA, decided to step up and make a difference for local area youth this holiday season. Co-Founder Mike Moulton literally had euphony one day while Christmas shopping with his family for another 13 year old in the area. Mike’s wife Jeanne told him that this 13 year old boy wanted deodorant for Christmas. Mike was horrified that this kid was only getting deodorant so he called his business partner, Coach John Latu, and decided to take action. What happened next was unbelievable.



Mike created a 4 minute video in a sales letter format explaining how Shock Factor MMA was going to fill its 22 foot Mixed Martial Arts combat cage with Christmas gifts for as many kids they could this holiday season. The video Mike created went viral on Youtube. In just over 2 weeks, the video titled “Shock Factor MMA - Christmas Cage - Deodorant For Christmas? (shocking)” is now approaching over 100,000 views as of the time of this writing….and the donations are pouring in.



Co-Founder Mike Moulton said, “The idea for this came to me when my family and I were out shopping to make one kids’ Christmas special. My wife Jeanne told me he asked for deodorant and toothpaste and I was horrified. I actually teared up in the store. I then thought to myself, why can’t we help 100 kids? I had no idea that this was going to go viral. Donations are pouring in on our website and as of now we’ll be able to help at least 40 kids. What a blessing this is for the community. I had no idea that people from all around the nation would be donating.”



Both Coach John Latu and Mike Moulton are delighted with the response to the Christmas Cage Charity Campaign. Coach John Latu said, “The look on these kids’ faces is going to be the fitting end to a great year. “



Shock Factor MMA is the only mixed martial arts gym in the area with a coach that has been at the next level (former UFC fighter and WWF wrestler). Their programs are focused on promoting health and fitness to kids, women, and men of all ages and fitness levels.



