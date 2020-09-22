Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Growth Trends, in-Depth Analysis, Business Strategies, and Growth Rate

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- This report on the shock wave therapy device market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of bone injury patients and geriatric kidney stone patients are increasing the usage of shock wave therapy device. Less pain and high-definition healing technology are the major drivers of the global shock wave therapy device market.

The shock wave therapy device market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on modality, technology, application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises major player's product portfolio-based on technology & application to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global shock wave therapy device market.



Global Shock Wave Therapy Device Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Exposition of the global shock wave therapy device market can be attributed to increase in number of musculoskeletal disorders across the globe. The global shock wave therapy device market was valued at over US$ 91.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to surpass US$ 139.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. The global market is expanding at a considerable pace due to rise in digitization for pain management practices, high incidences of orthopedic surgery, occurrence of kidney stone among geriatric population, erectile dysfunction in men, and surge in demand for analgesic free treatment procedure.



Key Players of Shock Wave Therapy Device Report:



Companies such as EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A., BTL Corporate, Dornier MedTech GmbH, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH are major players operating in the global shock wave therapy device market. Other global players include Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ?NCELER MEDICAL LTD, Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co. These companies engage in strategic acquisition and collaboration with other companies to improve and strengthen their geographic presence in the international market.