Shocking Statistics on Disability Replacement Insurance

According to the Council for Disability Awareness’ (CDA) PDQ disability risk calculator in the United States, a typical female as outlined in their study has a 24% chance of becoming disabled for a minimum of three months, with a 38% chance that the disability would last five years or longer, and with the average disability lasting 82 months. The risk increases by 41% if the woman is a smoker and weighs 73kg or more.



Similarly, a male as outlined in their study has a 21% chance of becoming disabled for a minimum of three months, a 38% chance that that particular disability would last at least five years, and on average the male would have that disability for 82 months.



After discovering these facts, One World Cover decided to partner with GBGS and Taiping General in order to offer their new and current clients full insurance coverage which includes disability replacement insurance. The Global Benefits Group has provided disability income replacement plans worldwide for over 15 years, and is considered experts in their field. Taiping General, a leading state-owned insurance company, has agreed to partner and provide unique plan benefits to all employers for their employees which differ from other companies significantly. Within their plan, Taiping does not require individual applications, they offer rich and flexible benefit limits, customizable benefit periods, and are also available for small businesses as well.



