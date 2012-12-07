ShockWatch Inc. Expands International Presence with Opening of ShockWatch Europe BV

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Already present in over 60 countries with a network of over 200 distributors, ShockWatch Inc. has expanded its European presence with the opening of its first international office, ShockWatch Europe BV. Long-time cold chain expert Peter van Buren has been appointed as General Manager & Director of Sales. ShockWatch, Inc. is located online at http://www.shockwatch.com



Peter brings extensive market experience having served for 21 years with Blanken Controls and IntroTech, most recently as General Manager. Peter is a well-known speaker and conference contributor at Cold Chain events world-wide.



"The formation of ShockWatch Europe BV further demonstrates ShockWatch’s commitment and investment in the marketplace," said Marcus Smith, ShockWatch Vice President of International Sales. "Peter’s efforts with ShockWatch Europe BV will give greater support to our customers and drive our business expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa."



Based in The Netherlands, van Buren will focus primarily on temperature related solutions for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage and industrial markets.



ShockWatch’s expanded line of temperature products include best-in-class temperature indicators ColdMark2 and WarmMark2; the TempMark® 8 electronic temperature indicator and TrekView® line of wireless temperature recorders.



About ShockWatch, Inc.

More than 35 years ago, ShockWatch turned a simple idea into a global resource. The company’s first proprietary indicators and condition-based monitoring devices were used to detect mishandling of sensitive computer media in transit. We found this simple concept so effective that the product was leveraged into new markets and additional technology was developed for many other applications.



ShockWatch, a division of the MRI family, evolved with each new innovation. Our expert resources help customers around the globe find the right solutions to deter mishandling and reduce costs.



Innovative products and responsive service are the hallmarks of the MRI family of companies: ShockWatch, DPC, and DataSpan. From small businesses to multi-national companies — including two-thirds of the Fortune 100 and more than half of the Fortune 1000 — we are dedicated to helping our customers achieve new levels of efficiency, quality, and safety.



Company: ShockWatch

Location: Dallas, Texas

Contact Person: Nichole Tips

Telephone: 214-306-4288

Website URL: www.shockwatch.com

Contact Email: info@shockwatch.com



