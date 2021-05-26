Shoddy and Flawed QuickBooks Performance? Size and RAM May Just Be Some of the Causes

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Frequent crashes, out of balance BalanceSheet, corrupted or glitchy Memorized Reports, slow performance and data discrepancies are just some of the manifestations of a corrupt QuickBooks file.



Corruption and data damage can become a serious issue when QuickBooks Pro hits 250 MB in size, Premier 350 MB and Enterprise 1.25 GB



In terms of RAM, Intuit suggests a minimum of 4 GB for client machines and 8 GB for the server of a 5-user environment, and 12 GB for 10 users. If there is insufficient RAM, the Verify and Rebuild processes will not function properly or completely.



Another road block to QuickBooks' performance is negative inventory quantities. This happens when an invoice is created for an item before the replenishments arrive from a supplier.



Some common errors that appear due to possible data corruption are "connection to company file has been lost", "This is not a QuickBooks data file", "This is a corrupted or damaged QuickBooks database", "QuickBooks File may be damaged", "Unable to open a QuickBooks company file", C=44, C=43, C=88, C=342 or similar cIndex error, -6000, -301, -6150, -1006, -6189, -82 or similar error codes.



