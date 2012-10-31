MyLiftKits.com - a Shoe Lifts Company - Relaunches Website and Brand

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- MyLiftKits.com, creator of Shoe Lifts, announces the relaunch of their website & brand. MyLiftKits has been helping people gain height instantly with their high quality and durable height insoles.



The goal in redoing the website MyLiftKits.com was to streamline information on the website. Here is a highlight of what was achieved with the site redesign.



Product reviews

On each of the product pages, users can see real product reviews along with photos and videos. A user, no longer has to leave the product page to get more information.



Promotions

Each product is clearly marked with what kinds of promotions they are qualified for. An example of the promotion for products is their eligibility for free shipping.



Customer Service Availability

MyLiftKits has now added complete phone support in addition to their email support. Customer service help over the phone is a big win for customers who need help in deciding on the product. With their 48 hours shipping, MyLiftKits has raised the bar in customer service in their industry.



Branding

MyLiftKits has always strived to be a lifestyle choice for people wishing they had an even playing field when it comes to competition where physical appearances clearly matter. Their shoe lifts are comfortable and a quality product that has been a hollywood secret for a long time.



Although, it may seem that the products are mostly shoe lifts for men, women are finding that using shoe lifts in their shoes is easy and as effective. If interested, one can find out for themselves if MyLiftkits offers the best shoe lifts for men by visiting their website: MyLiftKits.com.



Contact Info:

MyLiftKits.com Corporate Headquarters

Culver City, CA 90230

Customer Service : 323-545-4217

M-F 9am-6pm PST