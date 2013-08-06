Shoes by International Clothing Brand Inkkas Now Available in Europe

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Inkkas is an international shoes brand that emphasizes authenticity, local production and philanthropy. The brand made its debut in 2012 with its casual shoe line made from colorful, locally produced South American textiles. Echoing their success online, Inkkas shoes are now carried by a number of stores in Europe, in addition to New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo.



The company’s European Launch is part of a new partnership with Urban Outfitters UK.



“We are really looking forward to launching in Europe especially with such high quality partners such as Urban Outfitters,” says Dan Ben-Nun, the CEO of Inkkas. “Inkkas has experienced amazing success in the United States.”



Inkkas’ brightly colored line of shoes was recently featured on The Today Show, and now that Inkkas has launched its Spring 2013 collection, the company will only continue to grow in prominence.



Inkkas is committed to emphasizing the importance of philanthropy. Inkkas donates a portion of every sale to an international aid organization, Amazon Watch, which is dedicated to protecting the Amazon rainforest and its inhabitants.



The company is also deeply involved with maintaining the environmentally conscious brand’s authenticity and strict obligation to local production. Inkkas uses handmade Incan and Aztec textiles crafted by South American artists and local artisans in Inkkas’ workshops. This way, buyers can be assured that they are receiving only authentic fair trade products that benefit the communities that they are sourced from.



Individuals interested in learning more about Inkkas and its socially conscious products can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Inkkas

