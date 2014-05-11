Shoespie International Company Now Offers 60% to 85% Discount on Its Ladies Footwear Range

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2014 -- More and more women across the globe are heading towards ecommerce stores for purchase of their clothes, accessories and footwear. Ecommerce store owners are coming up with different tricks to attract more customers, but due to lack of quality and inability to offer value for money, they are struggling to impress potential buyers. Addressing this issue, Shoespie International Company, one of the leading online footwear stores for women, once again announced 60% to 85% discount as part of summer new sandals sale and heels sale.



For more promotional offers, and to avail big discounts, visit www.shoespie.com



Women can choose from a wide range of Shoespie Platform Sandals and Platform Heels with each of them having different styles and designs to cater to the interest of different segments of customers. Through the discount on Fashion Platform Sandals and heels, the company aims to shoot up the sales this summer and increase its customer base.



Talking about the idea behind offering big discounts as part of summer new sandals sale, the media spokesperson stated -“The competition in ecommerce industry is increasing with everyday passing by. We have been offering high quality footwear to our customers that have helped us grow consistently to this level but this summer we aim to double our customer base by offering huge discounts on our Shoespie Platform Sandals and heels.”



Throwing light on the recent success of their Fashion Platform Sandals, the owner of the company said -“Our platform sandals have been hugely successful with our customers. This is the reason why we are constantly evolving our designs and styles to maintain a rich inventory. This helps us make sure that women looking for platform sandals do get what they are looking for.”



The online store also offers a wide range in sandals such as platform, wedge, gladiator and dress sandals. To avail big discounts on a wide range of Shoespie Platform Heels and sandals online customers can log on to the official website of Shoespie.



About Shoespie International Company

Shoespie International Company is a leading women’s online fashion store, which offers a wide range of trendy heels and sandals. The online store also sells boots and makeup kits for women.



To know more about Shoespie International Company and its latest offerings visit http://www.shoespie.com



Client name: Judy Zhu

Company Name: Shoespie International Company

City: Hong Kong

State: Hong Kong

Country: China

Zip code: 999077

Email ID: service@shoespie.com

Website URL: http://www.shoespie.com