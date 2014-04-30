Shoespie.com Offers Great Deals on Women Footwear

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- What is a wardrobe without the perfect shoes to compliment the dresses? At shoespie.com ladies can find a wide range of shoes from formals to casuals, heels to flats, wedges to party wear and many more. There are colorful canvas flats with different floral, animal and themed prints that go with any casual outfit. Customers would also find hand painted canvas shoes just right for the teenage girls. There are comfortable flat heels in trendy designs for daily wear either to college or work. There are bold designs of ankle boots, knee high boots, high heels boots, flat boots and snow boots as well.



If there is a special occasion such as a wedding, evening dinner or date, there are exclusive sandals that are designed entirely for the occasion. Customers can find the most popular type of heels, peep toe heels, wedges, bridal shoes and many more offered at huge discounts. The store offers all these at great discounts up to 65% and there is definitely no other place that offers designer shoes at these prices. The team of professionals here is extremely creative in shoe making and make sure that the designs meet the latest fashion and trends. Safe and secured payment gateways, international shipping and excellent customer service are some of the add-ons here.



To view the great range of shoes here visit website http://www.shoespie.com



About http://www.shoespie.com

Shoespie.com, http://www.shoespie.com based at Guangzhou, China is a leading online supplier of shoes. Fashion heels, dress sandals, flats, boots and many more are offered here. Customers can find footwear for all kinds of occasions here be it casual or formal at great discounts and competitive prices.



Media Contact

Judy Zhu – Shoespie International Company

Phone: +86-29-68968082

Email: service@shoespie.com

Website: http?://www.shoespie.com