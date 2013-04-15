ShoesShed.com Offers NBA All Star Featured Shoes Nike LunarGlide 4, Air Max 90 and New Balance 993

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- London, U.K. – The National Basketball Association (NBA) All Star event has recently showcased the best basketball shoes to ever hit the hard court. Two of the leading athletic shoe manufacturer, Nike LunargGlide 4, Nike Air Max 90 and Adidas, did not fail to display their upcoming models that will not only catch the attention of the millions of basketball fans worldwide but makes sure that their respective models will rock the basketball court.



Leading the pack is basketball superstar Dwight Howard who dons the latest D Howard Light basketball shoes. This basketball shoes is Dwight’s lightest signature shoe to date and features more support and comfort. A reflective tongue which is made from chrome material makes it extra catchy. This feature is inspired by the backside of a CD, paying respect to Howard’s love for music.



Aside from the D Howard Light, the Crazy Fast basketball shoes and New Balance 993 had also made its way to the hard court during the NBA All Star. This shoe has an all new Sprintweb design that has tighter panels giving players more ankle support. Its weight is greatly reduced making players move quicker and more comfortable while playing inside the basketball court. Inspired by the speed and power of a combustion engine and the drive in each player to dominate the game, the Crazy Fast is surely making its way to leading sports shoes and sports stores worldwide. Jrue Holiday of the Philadelphia 76ers, together with San Antonio Spurs’ marquee player Tim Duncan and participants of the Rising Stars Challenge and NBA All-Star Saturday Night paraded the bold, green zest NBA All-Star edition of the Crazy fast basketball shoes on court.



Not to be outdone is the Adizero Crazy Light 2.0 NBA All-Star edition. This basketball shoe weighs 9.6 ounces only and is considered to be the lightest athletic shoes in the planet today. Though not able to parade their latest LeBron James basketball shoes during the NBA All-Star, the sports apparel giant has recently unveiled their latest Nike LeBron 10 “Pure Platinum” basketball shoes. This latest LeBron James’ signature shoe comes with holographic effects which are found along its entire upper. Its vibrant upper on the other hand nestled on a black midsole and a turquoise tints the lining and its outsole.



No word has been set as to when the LeBron James 10 will finally hit the market. For the other basketball and Nike Lunarglide 4, New Balance 993 and Nike Air Max 90 running shoes lines check for the latest models and for more information.



