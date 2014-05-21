Shona Thomson with Exclusive Weight Loss Running Plan for New App

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Scottish adventurer Shona Thomson has joined forces with a fast-growing health and fitness portal to offer an exclusive weight loss running plan within their latest free app.



Watchfit brings together the expertise of trusted professionals with the fun and motivating environment of a game to enable coaches, trainers and individuals to set and accomplish various health, training, and fitness goals. Shona Thomson, one of 20 women to have run a marathon on every continent (including the North Pole) has embraced the venture and is one of the first, who has specifically designed a running plan, combined with a tailored nutritional program for the Watchfit app.



“Until January 2014, I was employed by a major Investment Bank in London… my running travels changed my perspective and I decided to leave the City and focus on inspiring and motivating others to get active, no matter what their goal.”



Shona shares in a short intro she wrote for the Watchfit audience. Currently there are two running plans, designed by Shona and made available within the app. The first is a 4-week beginners “Run To Lose Weight” plan to give one a gentle start in running, combined with the exact meal plan that needs to be followed to fuel this type of active lifestyle, while still working towards a weight loss goal. Shona hasn’t left anything out and shares her expert knowledge on everything one needs to know in order to get started.



The second plan Shona has designed for the free app is for the intermediate to advanced runner, but those, who have followed the beginners one are promised to be able to run comfortably for 20-30 mins by that time. What’s more intriguing is that Shona makes sure to keep you inspired and motivated throughout the process by sharing real-life experience from her best races.



And believe it or not, that’s not all… Except for the weight loss running plans provided within the app, Shona has joined the Watchfit army of professionals, who regularly post free health and wellness tips on the Watchfit site. She will be putting together a free running series that will include “Warming up and cooling down”, “Getting kitted out!”, “Reasons to run” (part1), “Reasons to run” (part 2).



The Watchfit app is currently available in the UK, but will soon be launching for the US market as well. But hey, isn’t it worth the wait if you get to be coached by one of the most inspiring athletes on Earth?



About WatchFit

WatchFit is the result of a vision by Parisa Louie, significant investment and considerable time and technical expertise drawn internationally. The web platform is a constantly growing information hub with an expanding library of top-quality material provided by athletes, coaches and experts across various topics related to health, fitness performance and diet. The newly launched app provides entire plans by internationally renowned experts, Olympic medalists, and celebrity trainers, covering all fitness and dietary aims and goals. Furthermore, it allows communities to be formed around any given plan which creates a competitive, motivating, and tight-knit environment that’s hard to resist being part of.



Contact: Parisa Louie

Email: team@watchfit.com

Company Location: London UK

Address: 25 Eccleston Place London SW1W 9NF

Web: http://watchfit.com