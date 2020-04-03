"Shoo-Noise," an Innovative New Way to Clean Shoes in Quiet, Now on Kickstarter!

Hurricane, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- With Shoo-Noise, enjoy a revolutionary new way to wash and clean any type of shoe without all the noise. Featuring an innovative design, simply attach your shoes to the base of the Shoo-Noise with the attached Velcro straps and attach the Shoo-Noise magnetically to the inside of your washing machine and dryer. Running the machines as you normally would on your favorite wash and dry settings, get clean shoes without the loud tumbling or violent shaking you would usually expect.



Once a wash or dry cycle is complete, simply remove the Shoo-Noise and get back to a life full of activities. Featuring six 25-pound magnets, the Shoo-Noise will stay secure during any wash or dry cycle and is made out of industrial-grade plastic, ensuring near virtual indestructibility that even professional plumbers depend on.



Ready whenever your shoes have been left dirty or grimy, enjoy a quiet way to get your shoes looking like new again. Perfect for people of all ages and families of all sizes, do not miss your chance to support Shoo-Noise, and a quieter way to wash and clean shoes, on Kickstarter this month. Expected to ship to early backers worldwide in August 2020, the Shoo-Noise Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shoonoise/shoo-noise-a-better-way-to-clean-your-shoes



Supporters around the world can back Shoo-Noise by making generous pledges and contributions. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $30 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including Shoo-Noise at special early bird pricing. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The Shoo-Noise

The Shoo-Noise, a revolutionary new way to quietly wash and clean any shoe, was developed by Barry Erickson of Hurricane, Utah. A father of three who knows the importance of cleanliness, the Shoo-Noise takes care of the loud, annoying sounds that come from putting shoes directly into a washer or dryer.



Check out how Shoo Noise works on YouTube at www.youtube.com/shoonoise



