Shooting Games Website ArcadeShootingGames.net Now Available to the Public

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Arcade Shooting Games, an arcade games website located at arcadeshootinggames.net, just announced the launch of its completely new website. The site provides its visitors with no-charge access to a number of the most in-demand shooting games on the Internet.



The site has a collection of 10 games posted at this time, including famous titles such as Sieger, The Last Man 2, Dead Zed, and Metal Slug: Death Defense. Arcade Shooting Games is highly optimized for fast loading so that players of all ages can enjoy the games published on the website.



To begin playing one of the website’s challenging flash games, players only need to click on the title or image associated with the game. This will take the gamer to an information page that contains extensive instructions and an in-depth description of the game. After reading the instructions, players can click the “Play the Game” button to access the game.



For instance, clicking on one of site’s most played games, Flaming Zombooka 3, will take the user to a description page. According to the game’s description, the gamer plays the role of a zombie slayer who must visit several places around the world and destroy the undead. The goal of the game is rid the world of zombies and protect the innocent.



“Make sure that you study your surroundings really carefully and try to finish the job off with as few shots as possible,” reads the instructions located in Flaming Zombooka 3’s description. “You fail whenever you run out of ammo or the objective has been compromised. Just stay true to your mission. With your help, this planet could once again be a peaceful place for everyone.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Arcade Shooting Games and its wide collection of flash games can visit arcadeshootinggames.net for more information.



About Arcade Shooting Games

Arcade Shooting Games is one of the Internet’s premier sources for no-cost arcade shooting games. The site permits users to participate in a variety of specially chosen online shooting games in a 100-percent safe online environment. Arcade Shooting Games sometimes stores their visitors’ preferences and history in order to better serve them and provide them with customized content. For more information, please visit http://arcadeshootinggames.net