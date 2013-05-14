Shop All You Can at Acma Mall

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- During the earliest periods, fashion was only available to royal families and people of noble blood as a symbol of high social status, rank and wealth. Today, fashion is the very essence of day to day life. The latest and the trendiest fashion has been made available not only to the rich and famous celebrities or politicians, but also to the common individuals.



ACMA Mall offers a variety of genuine bags online only from the trendiest and latest fashion available. From Coach to Fendi and Prada, handbags and purses vary for different styles and designs and are now available online. Women everywhere wouldn't want to miss the chance of owning a gorgeous bag and using them from time to time.



And what better to match gorgeous bags than great looking outfits. ACMA Mall offers clothing online too. The online shop has a wide variety of clothes to choose from. A catalogue can be found on the web page showing only the latest fashion trend available. Ladies no longer need to deal with the hassle of hunting for the perfect outfit with the provided list of clothing available.



ACMA Mall provides an extensive range of fashion online, providing women with the ease of browsing through fifteen different categories complete with provided images. For ladies who prefer dresses over separate tops and bottoms, ACMA Mall offers a wide variety of designs and styles for dress online. Now ladies all over the world can look stylish and feel comfortable without the need of having to associate social status or political rank with different choice of clothes.



About ACMA Mall

ACMA Mall is an online store specializing in offering shoppers with a variety of bags and clothes of the latest fashion for modern fashionistas. The store caters to different countries all over the world. They also sell different hair care, skin care and a whole lot of cosmetic products. Shoppers availing any and all beauty products are provided with a worldwide shipping free of charge.



For more information on this press release one can always contact :-

Henry Tanaka

Contact Phone: (65) 90028954

Contact Email: henry.tanaka@acmamall.com

Website : http://www.acmamall.com.my/

Complete Address: Block 71, Ayer Rajah Crescent, #03-26, Singapore

Zip Code: 139951