Shop Bedding Open New Online Portal as They Announce Shipping to Canada from the US

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The bed is a place of prime comfort and retreat for most people, a sacred space to reflect, rejuvenate and sleep soundly, as well as a place of special connection for couples. It is no wonder then that this most venerated place in the house is dressed often more finely than many would dress themselves, but this finery needn’t come at a cost. Wholesale bedding supplier Shop Bedding has been providing luxury bedding for over fifty years, and has recently launched a Canadian version of its website as it now ships to the neighboring nation.



The company provides everything that could ever furnish a bed, from king and queen size bed skirts to ruffled satin pillows. Every item is professionally photographed in situ to give customers an impression of how the product will sit as part of a spread, as well as detailed product description and clear pricing.



The decision to create a Canadian portal for the business came from the increasing demand for the product internationally, which despite shipping is still cheaper than most international competitors are offering. Now, in bringing their great service to a new country, the company hopes this will be the beginning of a new surge of momentum for the business’ expansion.



A spokesperson for Shop Bedding explained, “We have been steadily expanding since we first began, from a small mom n’ pop operation to one of the biggest bedding providers in the United States. We’re now expanding to provide our amazing products internationally, starting with Canada. We have created a Canadian version of our site specifically for that market, which takes into consideration Canadian shopping and shipping needs. Our product range is every bit as comprehensive, and Canadians can still benefit from our amazing deals and savings just like our American customers.”



About Shop Bedding

As a bedding wholesaler in business for over fifty years, Shop Bedding are now offering luxury bedding to the public at significantly discounted prices. Now customers can find satin sheets, pillowcases, bed skirts, dust ruffles and more to complete the bedroom décor as well as provide the peaceful sleeping experiencing they desire. Shop Bedding’s product line includes pillow shams, dust ruffles, bed skirts, pillow cases and complete satin bedding sets to meet every bedding need. For more information, please visit: http://www.shopbedding.com/