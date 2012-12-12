Shop for Spa Offers New Anti Aging Spray

Kent, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The worldwide anti-aging products market is expected to reach almost $292 billion by the year 2015, says a new report by the Global Industry Analysts. Claiming their share of the pot, Shop For Spa recently introduced Energizing Toning Spray, a Mineral-Age NanoPlex that is a revolutionary anti-aging complex of Zinc, Copper and Magnesium. According to Kate Bunyan, representative for Shop For Spa, the product is used by spas all over the world to fight the ravages of time.



Says Bunyan, "This new product is a multi-mineral blend that actively fights free radicals and leaves the skin rejuvenated and youthful. We've been filling requests for it all over the country and can hardly keep stock on the shelves. This spray product is an aromatically fresh and cooling toning spray that completes the removal of unnatural impurities, whilst hydrating and boosting your complexion, bringing your natural beauty to the surface."



Anti-Aging products are a large part of the business at Shop For Spa, a skin care company devoted to providing spas and individuals with the products they need to look and feel their best, says Bunyan. "We're in the business of making others feel good about themselves again. With all the toxins in the air and the fast foods we eat, the body needs to restore itself, regenerate and respond to the positives in life. Not everyone can afford to take time off to go to a spa for relaxing massages, skin care treatments or anti-aging plans, but we can provide the products for people to enjoy relaxation benefits at home."



Bunyan explains how their anti-aging products from Shopforspa.com can help others, saying, "Our Dead Sea Spa Magik products will bring the Spa into your home, giving you a regular beauty regime with the added benefits of a healthy lifestyle. Dead Sea Spa Magik products have been sold in professional Spas and Salons worldwide since 1981 as ‘home spa treatments’ to alleviate even the most troublesome of skin conditions and give you a taste of pure spa relaxation."



According to Bunyan, the Dead Sea Spa Magik products contain no parabens. "We only use allergen-free fragrance, have a Harmonised Dead Sea Mineral Water base, and have added an Organic Blend of Matricaria Flower Extract, Linden Blossom Flower Extract, Lemon Balm Leaf Extract and Rooibos Leaf Extract, certified as organic according to EEC council regulation number 2029/91. Dead Sea Spa Magik products are NOT tested on animals." she emphasizes. "If you're tired of your age showing in your face and hands rather than through your wisdom and knowledge, it's time you tried something to ease the lines of time."



About Shop For Spa:

Finders International Ltd is a UK leading skincare company, manufacturing, distributing and marketing unique mineral based formulations. Finders started in 1981 as a small family enterprise and today our products are sold in over 26 countries around the world



