Shop for Sparkling Precious Stone Jewelry at Barishh.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Barishh.com, located in Haryana is an online repository for gemstones and jewelry. It is a one stop destination for all your jewelry accessories. Barishh.com houses beautiful pieces of jewelry including gemstones, birthstones, and rudrakshas for both men and women. Being a fully possessed subsidiary of Bellow Jewels, Barishh.com aims at providing high quality, reliable, and fashionable jewelry pieces to its customers.



At Barishh.com, the gems, birthstones, and rudrakshas are pure as rain. They help the customer find their lucky gem or birthstone with the help of a birth chart displayed in the website. It has energized rudrakshas that spread positive energy to the wearer. The astrological gems in their online store includes blue sapphire, yellow sapphire, ruby gemstone, yellow topaz stone, Australian opal, coral gemstone, and much more. These gemstones can be purchased in ratti sizes from Barishh.com. Different varieties of rudrakshas are also available at the store.



Jewels from Barishh.com, adds an aura to your personality and appearance because of its unique designs. Jewelry at Barishh.com are meticulously designed with a blend of contemporary and traditional touches. Barishh.com makes your shopping experience easier through its online collections. Barishh.com has easy payment options also, that facilitates the customer to pay online or cash on delivery for gemstones. It accepts any debit or credit card, cash pickup from home, and net banking. Cash on delivery is available free of charge wherein the customer can receive the order first and pay later. It also updates the customer about the status of their order through an E-mail or SMS.



Barishh.com is dedicated in delivering the products to the customer in good quality within the specified time. It provides delivery across all over India and 190+ countries abroad free of cost. It ensures speedy delivery of goods within two working days or as per the date requested by the customer. All the gemstones provided by the company are certified to be authentic. It also supplies unique gifts in the form of gemstone idols and gemstone balls. The website displays all vital information regarding the jewels, stones, and rudrakshas starting from its origin, price, dimension, carat weight, and shape.



“We offers you the largest selection of products at the reasonable prices”, says the owner of Barishh.com.



Barishh.com, based out in Haryana has been in the business of selling jewels and gems for approximately a decade.



