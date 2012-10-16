Shop from Flashy Showroom, for the Best Experience

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Flashy Showroom is a website that actually aids resellers sell their jewelry at a price that is less than the market price. This is a lucrative opportunity for people who are looking to buy some jewelry or wishing to stock up on the same. Those who are interested can head to the website, http://www.flashyshowroom.com/order-shipping/ for more information on the same.



Flashy Showrooms helps resellers from all across the Internet, such as Craigslist and Ebay, which have resellers trying to sell their jewelry there. But unlike eBay and Craigslist, they have a low reserve price on the auctions, which would mean that the final price of the jewelry piece purchased from this website will be much lower than the current going market price. However, it is not only the reseller who benefits by selling their jewelry on Flashy Showroom. This is a wonderful site to shop- in fact that is why the whole website has been set up! As already mentioned, people do have the opportunity of getting jewelry at a price that is much lower than the market price through the website.



The jewelry from this website actually comes from various locations around the world, but the catering market of the website is the U.S and Canada. People who are interested in making a purchase from the website can do it in two ways- they can either win the item through the bidding process on the items that are being auctioned, or purchase them directly through the “buy now” option. Once the item has been won, people can pay for it through PayPal, which is definitely the most secure online transaction portal. It also provides for a very simple payment procedure.



Once the payment is made and cleared, the product will begin to get shipped. The orders are usually processed within 48 hours and shipped through UPS. The shipping is around 3-5 days for items that come under $200, but for items that cost more than that, Fedex service is used, so the object will be delivered by 2 days. All buyers can expect to get all their objects delivered to them within 7- 10 working days, for sure.



