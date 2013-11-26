Shop Small with NutriCargo This Small Business Saturday

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- November 25th, 2013 ­­ Belleville, NJ ­­ On Saturday, November 30, NutriCargo will be celebrating Small Business Saturday, a day where shoppers are encouraged to Shop Small and visit local and online small businesses.



NutriCargo, located in Belleville, NJ, has been a small business in the area for years. They employ nearby residents and provide natural ingredients worldwide without losing their small business appeal. The company’s goal is to build a strong bond with its clients and help nurture that relationship, a goal that is often non­existent with large retailers.



Small Business Saturday was first observed on November 27, 2010, to shine more light on small businesses that are overshadowed by Black Friday, which normally only benefits large retail and online stores. Consumers are encouraged to patronize small businesses to help boost local economies and build stronger community ties.



American Express, the founders of Small Business Saturday, started the holiday to help promote smaller businesses during the holidays. In 2010 American Express and its Shop Small campaign generated over one million Facebook “likes” and nearly 30,000 tweets on Twitter.



This Small Business Saturday, visit NutriCargo to support a small business. The retailer sells hundreds of natural ingredients. The company has a 4.8/5 star rating on Amazon.com, with over 300 positive reviews from customers. They also have an A­ rating from the Better Business Bureau and are Doctor Trusted.



Those looking for more information on Small Business Saturday can visit ShopSmall.com.



To learn more about the company, visit them at www.NutriCargo.com.