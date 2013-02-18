ShopBiometics.com, Independent Distributor of Biometics, Is Seeking Independent Distributors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- When a great idea comes along many companies need the help of evangelicals about the product to be able to spread the news through positive word of mouth. As well as the most traditional strategy, this has proven to be one of the most robust and effective marketing tactics available. ShopBiometics.com is an independent distributor of Biometics liquid nutrition, and they are seeking entrepreneurial individuals who want to earn an income working from home by becoming independent distributors themselves or people who want to have better health and wealth.



The Biometics product uses a patented biocellular micellization process, converting fat-soluble nutrients that are difficult for the body to absorb into water-soluble nutrients that are far easier for the body to process more effectively. The product is already proving extremely popular, which is why ShopBiometics.com is looking for more independent distributors to help cope with the demand.



The business proposition promises a turn-key system that sets up distributors with everything they need to begin selling the Liquid Vitamins and earning residual income right away, with the highest retention and reorder rates in the industry. No inventory is required, and those who take up the opportunity have a money back guarantee if they aren’t satisfied.



A spokesperson for ShopBiometics.com described the kind of person they are hoping will take advantage of the opportunity, “People who need a second income may find themselves leaving work sooner than they expected as their profits grow, while entrepreneurial people who need an income to help them survive in college, while raising kids, or to start up their own business will appreciate the opportunity we’re offering. If you need any proof as to whether it’s for you, just look at us. We’re an independent distributor and now we’re recruiting because there are more orders than we can process on our own. It’s a proven winner, and the people who take this up will be too.”



ShopBiometics.com’s is the go to site for premium nutritional supplements. Biometics only manufactures in FDA approved facilities and is the only nutritional supplement company that uses biocellular micellization - this patented delivery system ensures the body makes the most of the advanced liquid nutrition! People looking to obtain nutritional supplements or learn more about them love the website. Biometics has been in business since 1993. People looking for a home based business opportunity love Biometics because of the flexible selling and commitment opportunities. For more information, please visit: http://www.shopbiometics.com/