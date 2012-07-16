ShopBubba.com Announces Expanded Online Bubba Brand Product Selection

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- ShopBubba.com is excited to announce that they have updated their online selection with many new items from the manufacturer’s expansive line of Bubba Brand product offerings. ShopBubba.com is the official online store of Bubba Brands selling all Bubba Brand products.



As the makers of the iconic thermal and hydration drinkware including tumblers, sport bottles, sport jugs and kids bottles, Bubba Brands are known and loved throughout the country by people on the go. Now, ShopBubba.com, the manufacturer’s online partner and the largest authorized online seller of Bubbas in the world, is pleased to announce the expansion of their products offerings. “We’re very excited to be able to offer an even broader selection of these much loved products,” said a ShopBubba.com spokesperson.



Bubba’s patented shape has become iconic in the industry with a unique design and patented construction for hot and cold beverages that keeps the user in mind. Bubba products utilize a superior type of double walled vacuum insulation to reduce heat and cold transfer with insulating foam sandwiched between two walls. Their products feature handles and convenient lids that are designed for the user on the go. All ShopBubba.com products are purchased from national retailers, the manufacturer or respected distributors with all U.S. warranties applying.



Shoppers can find Bubba mugs, bottles, sport jugs, Koozies, sport themed and camouflage Bubbas as well as kids Bubbas in a variety of sizes, styles and colors in the expanded inventory at ShopBubba.com. Online shoppers can now find a full line of the Classic style Bubbas, which are made of 100-percent BPA-free colored plastic (polyurethane) and stainless steel in sizes from 12 to 52 ounces and colors like classic black, plum and navy.



The new Hero Sports Bottle line is now available online in a wide variety of colors and is made of stainless steel both inside and outside, keeping liquids hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 12 hours. Their expanded promotional models now include the Hero Hope Pink among several others while the expanded Active Sport line is now available in sizes all the way up to 384 ounces. “Most bubbas can be used for both hot and cold beverages and with our new expanded inventory, everyone is sure to find the Bubba that fits their needs,” said the spokesperson.



The online store provides both single items and combo packs with a 30 percent discount on orders of 25 or more with shipment confirmation and tracking on all domestic orders. Enjoy a low $4.99 flat rate shipping on any entire order. Shoppers can choose from a variety of payment methods with secure checkout. For more information, please visit http://www.shopbubba.com/



About ShopBubba.com

ShopBubba.com is the official online retailer of Bubba Brand products. The online retailer has worked in the retail industry for over 15 years and knows exactly when and where to find all of the great deals. All ShopBubba.com products are purchased from national retailers, the manufacturer or respected distributors with all U.S. warranties applying.