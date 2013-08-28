ShopFancy - Search for Reputable Stores Made Simple

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- There’s no doubt that millions of people are searching the web for the finest stores without knowing that they need to rely on a reputable online shopping directory. That’s why many of them end up frustrated instead of experiencing the bliss (and convenience) of purchasing stuff through the internet. Fortunately for those yet to engage in another aimless online-shopping activity, ShopFancy – a dependable directory – is finally here.



Most people have one question in their minds right now: what makes that web-store database a cut above the rest? Well, it isn’t as open as most of its rivals. To be a bit more specific, it doesn’t rely on an automatic list-addition process when business owners try to add their shops’ links and details. Instead, an actual team of editors reviews each yet-to-be-approved entry thoroughly.



At this point, another relevant question emerges: what factors are focused on during assessments? It’s safe to say that the most important ones are all taken into account. Security and privacy policies, for example, are evaluated completely to check whether they’d really be able to protect shoppers. As to be expected, aspects such as customer service and product quality are also reviewed.



It should be pointed out nonetheless, that shop owners aren’t the only ones who try to have web stores added to the directory. Consumers also have the chance to vouch for their favorite shops’ trustworthiness. Still, approval depends on the assessments carried out by the online shop database’s team of editors. Simply put, the stores that have already been added in the directory are guaranteed top-notch.



About ShopFancy

ShopFancy eliminates the hassles of finding the most reputable stores on the web. It also offers tips and tricks to people who wish to maximize and enhance their internet-shopping experience. The ShopFancy Online Stores directory is really a must-visit for shoppers of all shapes and sizes.