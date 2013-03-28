ShopforBags.com Launches New Footwear Collection

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Leading online retail store for wholesale apparel, ShopForBags.com, announces the launch of a new collection of footwear.



As a wholesale apparel specialist, ShopforBags.com provides stylish shoes at exceptionally low prices. In the tradition of ShopforBags.com, these shoes are embellished with rhinestones and designs, and come in a variety of colors to complement all of the wholesale apparel available on the website.



“We are very excited to now offer our clients a selection of footwear that is true to the ShopforBags.com unique style,” says Katy Messersmith, president of Shopforbags.com. “Our wholesale clothing shoppers love looking great and having all of the latest styles of clothing, shoes and accessories, without paying premium prices, and we are happy to continue to expand our inventory of the affordable styles they seek.”



Just in time for spring and summer, ShopforBags.com features a selection of great sandals, flip-flops, flats and athletic shoes in some of the season’s hottest colors. The sizes range from six to eleven, ideal for all women and all personal styles. Women can never have too many shoes, and, at the exceptional wholesale apparel prices offered by ShopforBags.com on all of the latest styles of footwear, shoppers can buy one in every color.



To complement their new shoes, shoppers can find an exceptional selection of apparel and accessories. From bags, to shirts and loungewear, ShopforBags.com offers great wholesale apparel that is stylish and practical. The styles featured on ShopforBags.com are perfect for women who want to look stylish and trendy, without spending hundreds of dollars on the latest fashion trends. There are many styles to choose from, and new items are frequently added to keep up with the latest seasons and trends.



About Shopforbags.com

Shopforbags.com is a leading distributor of wholesale handbags, apparel and fashion. Launched in 2002, the wholesale company supplies fashion merchandise to thousands of stores throughout the U.S., providing the latest trends at reasonable prices.