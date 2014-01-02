Shopify Review - Rated the #1 eCommerce Solution by Store-Owners and Journalists Alike

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- From past few years, the best cart solution Shopify holds very strong foothold in the highly competitive marketplace of e-commerce based platforms and solutions. The world-class open source Shopify is the most frequently used web-based e-commerce platform for building highly customized and multi functionality online shopping cart. This brings PSD-to-Shopify conversion for custom Shopify theme slicing in real picture.



A professionally designed online store is the most profitable route through which one can stunningly present his products and services among potential customers and persuade their interest into action. PSD to Shopify conversion is the ultimate solution for W3C standards-compliant, fully customizable theme based professional-looking custom e-commerce based online portals powered by advanced Shopify.



The process of converting PSD To Shopify starts with custom Shopify theme slicing. In fact, the slicing of PSD format based web templates is an important step in the conversion process. Further, the sliced images coded with strong HTML/XHTML/CSS mark-up languages to add functionality. Then, the encoded files integrate and customize by using Shopify theme according to the requirements to redefine the look of a web-based shopping cart.



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A Shopify driven web portal incorporates with complete product management features like Drag-and-drop ordering, product inventory management, Keyword tags. On top of that, custom Shopify theme based website encompass with real-time statistics panel, featured Asset system, uncluttered interface and lots more. Due to unparalleled functionalities, it is gradually becoming threat for other open source e-commerce shopping platforms.



An e-commerce based web portal demands lot of presentation and therefore, it is necessary to design it in the most professional platform. Therefore, majority of web developers are opting for this extremely user-friendly web application to create website rich with interactivity and functionality in a relatively efficient and effortless way.



It is advisable to hire dedicated web developer with solid knowledge of open source Shopify web-based e-commerce platform for PSD-to-Shopify conversion for custom Shopify theme slicing. A proficient web developer ease down the process of convert PSD to Shopify theme professionally in order to design Shopify-driven custom web portal.



About Shopify

Shopify was founded in 2006 by Tobias Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake. The user-friendly platform garnered rave reviews right off the bat, drawing accolades from TechCrunch, The New York Times and Fast Company. Shopify has received $22 million in Series A and B funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, FirstMark Capital, Felicis Ventures, and Georgian Partners.



Shopify Inc,

126 York Street, Suite 200,

Ottawa, ON, Canada

K1N 5T5 (View Map)

1-888-329-0139



Click Here To Visit the Official Website