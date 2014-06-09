Shopllers.com Is Offering a Wide Range of Quality Products at the Most Reasonable Rates

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi based Shopllers.com has emerged as the most reliable, revered and reputable name in offering a wide range of superior quality products at dirt-cheap rates. Clients can purchase superior products that include apparels, accessories, mobile phones, gaming consoles, electronics, IT related products to name a few. The brainchild of highly endowed and passionate young entrepreneurs, the online store is growing in strength-to-strength and is poised to scale new heights in the time to come.



A senior official at the Shopllers.com in a recent interview had this to say, “We are all about quality, reliability and affordability. Since our inception a few years back, we have been committed to offer excellent products that would go well with the ever dynamic and myriad demands of the young generation. We are committed towards the cause of our clients’ big time. Therefore, we replenish products that directly come from the most credible and illustrious manufacturers in the industry. Our clients can avail the products of their desire under one roof.”



To enhance the buying experience of the client, the online supplier of great repute offers a wide array of services. For the benefit of the clients, the company offers free shipping to all destinations in India. Moreover, it offers seven day shipping guarantee that ensures that the purchased item would reach the desired destination within a week of placing the order. Shopllers.com is proud to use the services of EBS & PAY U, which is a Verisign Certified Payment Gateway. With highly secure and reliable payment gateways inherent on the company website, the client can shop with great confidence, as all the transactions made by him/her would remain discreet. For the convenience of its esteemed clients, the online store accepts all major credit cards; debit card, EMI, online banking & cash cards. Moreover, the reliable online supplier also offers money back guarantee if the product fails to live up to his/her liking and expectations. Moreover, the company has come up with easy EMI payment options that holistically cater to the needs of people with low propensity to spend.



The official further added, “Our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction has helped us garner a huge clientele base. We strive hard to build enduring and mutually rewarding relationships with our clients. This enables us to understand our clients better and offer them products that would serve their cause to a nicety. In a bid to maintain trust with our clients, we guarantee 100% authenticity of the products that we sell.”



People who wish to buy digital cameras in India can visit the online portal of Shopllers.com.



About Shopllers.com

Based in New Delhi, India Shopllers.com has emerged as a force to reckon with in providing a wide assortment of quality products at the lowest possible prices. The online store is offering a wide selection of products which includes apparels and accessories, mobile phones, gaming consoles, electronics and IT related products. Those people who that wish to avail the benefits of best online shopping sites India can contact the folks at Shopllers.com.



Contact Details:



B-198, Basement

Krishna Market, Lajpat Nagar- 1

New Delhi, India

PH NO: +91-11-29820848

Email: support@shopllers.com

Website: http://www.shopllers.com