Shopper Insights in India - New Market Report Now Available

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- The Indian grocery retail sector is set to enter a phase of rapid growth and transformation, with the advent of modern retail and changing consumer attitudes towards grocery shopping itself. This report identifies key prevalent trends, provides insight into the potential growth opportunities, and offers strategic action points for the evolving modern grocery retail in the country.
Scope
- Understand the key consumer trends/insights driving the growth of modern grocery retail in India.
- Develop stronger brands and a superior competitive positioning by drawing inspiration from the pioneers in the Indian grocery retail industry.
- Focus on factors that influence consumers' store choice through shopper profiling on the basis of evolving desires, wants, and shopping habits.
- Avoid costly investments by learning important lessons from companies already operating in India.
Report Highlights
Covers the overall grocery retail sector in India with a specific focus on drivers of modern retail formats, including category-specific data and consumer survey data. It provides detailed analysis of consumer attitudes towards and the perceived influence of different retailer schemes and strategies.
In-depth action points offering practical strategies based on the trends and insights uncovered in the report. India is benchmarked against other relevant countries, as and when appropriate.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the major trends shaping the future course for the grocery retail sector in India?
- How effective are store loyalty programs in India and what are the key strategies to improve the store loyalty of Indian shoppers?
- What is the role of private label offerings and online grocery retail in India's modern retail setup?
- What are the key trends emerging from the increasing participation of men and children in grocery shopping, and what are its key implications?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
