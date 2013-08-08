Shopperfolics Offers Online Funny Birthday Greetings Cards

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Award winning cartoonist Jonathan Pugh is adding his giggle-making greetings cards to the online range of cards and gifts at Shopperfolics which also offers funny greeting cards, and a huge range of funny birthday cards in addition to funny coasters for drinks.



Shopperfolics director Gill Fothergill has announced that her prestigious collection of humorous artists is to include the much loved newspaper funny man who makes millions of readers laugh out loud every day.



Jonathan Pugh funny greetings cards show the funny side of life’s most challenging moments. Now you can have funny on tap with a Jonathan Pugh card for any occasion and for all your friends and loved ones from Shopperfolics. The Johnathan Pugh range of funny greeting cards is available to purchase on the website of Shopperfrolics.



UK company Shopperfrolics is perfect for people who like to buy online and stock up on greetings cards. Discount offers pop up every month and orders over £30 are shipped free of charge throughout the UK and worldwide. Our funny greeting cards are very popular for all ages.



The company is based near the delightful town of Chipping Norton in the depths of Oxfordshire countryside. Director Gill Fothergill takes funny very seriously! She brings a rare blend of retail and creative knowledge to building up the Shopperfrolics website’s range of greetings cards, funny greeting cards and novelty coasters for drinks.



From hilarious birthday cards to the most cheering of Get Well Soon greetings cards, Gill makes your day funnier with a selection that includes the ever popular Spring Chicken range and northern British artist Des Brophy’s evocative designs all of which can be seen on Shopperfrolics website along with our range of funny greeting cards and novelty drink coasters.



Delightful newcomers to Shopperfrolics such as Camilla & Rose and Rowan Barnes-Murphy tickle all your funny bones. And then there’s funny with a wicked edge in the Bone Idols greetings cards by Nick Hilditch.



Witty words and mirth inducing drawings are guaranteed on everything from greetings cards to drinks coasters, from aprons, tea towels and mugs to party napkins.



It doesn’t matter where in the world you are - through Shopperfolics online you can access world class, award winning artists and the best of their humorous designs. Shopperfrolics are established UK company and are known worldwide for their funny greeting cards, funny birthday cards and novelty coasters for drinks.



Gillian Fothergill has an excellent affiliate program.



For Additional Information Kindly Visit: http://www.shopperfrolics.net/



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Liz Moir

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Tel: 01412507139

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