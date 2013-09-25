Shoppers Can Now Buy from China Factory Directly at IdealMalls

Xiang Gang, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Malls are stupendous market places of the present century where thousands of products and services are traded. However the consumers find shopping a little hazardous and are baffled by the sheer size of the wares that are on offer for sale. Therefore it has become important for the entrepreneur to look for a place that would make shopping less cumbersome for the discerning customer looking for a relaxed but effective shopping experience.



Online shopping provides a platform for small and medium sized entrepreneurs apart from large enterprises to interact with customers directly by facilitating C2C retail. The concept has made a radical shift in the way the shopper of today thinks and shops. For the entrepreneur; large, medium or small; the advantages are many. Without having to maintain large, swanky showrooms in posh commercial localities, the entrepreneur can maintain and run an outfit of any size and volume with minimal cost. Expenses that get loaded into the price of the goods such as establishment overheads like rent, huge salary bill of sales personnel and allied services and have to be ultimately borne by the customer are absent in a virtual shopping setup. Besides affording the customer an immense sense of freedom and relaxation by allowing any time shopping that is a huge attraction for the busy executive or the equally active multi tasking housewife, online shopping is the perfect gift that technology has offered the modern shopper.



Websites and portals are the platforms that bring businessmen, entrepreneurs, and customers together like in a shopping mall. There are any replica chinese handbags number of portals that cater to the varied needs of customers. ideamalls.com is a shopping portal that offers a wide range of products from apparel, shoes, and accessories to electronic goods, home appliances, and cars and motor cycles. The site is aesthetically and pragmatically designed so as to be e easy on the eye. Based in Hongkong, customers can directly buy from china factory through this portal. The website features advanced search bars with auto suggestions that help the shopper to find exactly what is required. Experts in the field have given this portal a high rating in terms of user friendliness that has made it a hot online shopping destination.



For more details and commercial enquiries log on to www.idealmalls.com



About Idealmalls

Idealmalls is a Hongkong based online shopping company with a huge client base dealing in multi brand cheap dinning sets products through their portal www.ideamalls.com. The company is the agent of Taobao, a Chinese language website for online shopping founded by the Alibaba group in 2003 and is a major player in the online shopping sector.



Media Contact

Ideal Malls Company

5/F, 157 Young Choi St. North

Hongkong

Phone: 852 94827417

Email: sales@ideamalls.com

Skype: ideamalls

Website: www.ideamalls.com