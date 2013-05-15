Shoppers Take Notice of CompDot.com to Perform Product Comparisons

Colombo, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Shoppers have taken notice of the newly launched consumer products comparison website CompDot.com. The site is a free product comparison and research tool that helps consumers find the best products.



Shoppers can now educate themselves on the latest electronics goods, compare features and then be confident about their purchases. Newly launched consumer products comparison website CompDot.com is a free product comparison and research tool that helps consumers find the best products.



The site is being launched just in time as South East Asia electronic sales are accelerating, and consumer manufacturing companies such as Sony, Sharp and Samsung are competing with the rapidly growing demand.



According to Samsung Sri Lanka country head K Shankar Narayan, the company set up its Branch Office in Sri Lanka only a year ago, and has grown more than twofold over the past year. Shankar said, “Samsung has managed to achieve this remarkable growth due to its rapid product portfolio expansion, channel expansion and brand building programmes undertaken in Sri Lanka during this period. The latest product to debut in Sri Lanka is the Samsung Smart TV, which allows consumers to browse the web, chat and integrate with social networks and download applications from the Samsung Apps Store while watching TV”.



Shankar reports, “We have achieved leadership positions in key markets like the United States and Europe and have established our position as a premium brand. We want the same to happen in Sri Lanka as well. We believe, without doubt, that this will be achieved very soon.



This rapid growth in sales of consumer electronics bodes well for a web site like CompDot.com as consumers everywhere need a reliable authoritative place to make product comparisons. The site has thousands of products listed with great depth in: smart phones, televisions, cams, digital cameras, personal computers, laptops, servers, notebooks, tablets, routers, and all in one pcs.



Each product is neatly displayed and includes selection tabs for the product specs as well as the capability to select several products at once to compare side by side.



http://www.compdot.com/



