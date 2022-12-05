NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Shopping eGift Cards Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Shopping eGift Cards market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), InComm Payments (United States), Loop Commerce, Inc. (United States), National Gift Card Corporation (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), Target Brands, Inc. (United States), Walmart (United States), PayTm (India), Openbucks (United States), Swile (France) and Snappy (United States).



Scope of the Report of Shopping eGift Cards

A gift card is a stored value card that may be used instead of cash at a specific store or company store to make purchases of products and services. Digital gift cards are frequently used in development plans to promote enterprises, raise brand awareness, cut down on fraud, and draw in new clients. Because of this, these cards are widely used in a variety of industries, including as food and beverage, retail, hospitality, consumer electronics, and others. The market's expansion is driven by the quickening pace of digital e-commerce and the digitalization of merchants and issuers in order to provide customers with cutting-edge and convenient payment choices.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Open-Loop, Closed-Loop), Application (Consumer Goods, Health & Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Others), Distribution Channels (E-Gift Card Issuer, E-Commerce/Retailers, Direct Sales, Others), End-User (Retail, Generation X, Generation Z/millennials, Baby boomers, Corporate, Others)



Market Drivers:

Growing Interest in Cutting-Edge Items

An Increase in Demand for Advanced Payment Options

High Smartphone Adoption Rate



Opportunities:

Increase in Demand for Digital Gift Cards in Emerging Economies



Challenges:

E-Gift cards cannot be used in every store

Gift Card has Expiry Date



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Shopping eGift Cards Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Shopping eGift Cards market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Shopping eGift Cards Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Shopping eGift Cards

Chapter 4: Presenting the Shopping eGift Cards Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Shopping eGift Cards market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Shopping eGift Cards Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



